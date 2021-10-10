New Hampshire getting over $439K in community policing funds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting over $439,000 in federal funds to support community policing initiatives.

A total of $200,000 is going toward Laconia de-escalation training; a little over $109,000 to the Dover Community Trust and Legitimacy Social Worker Project; $100,000 to the New Hampshire Department of Justice Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation, and more than $29,000 to Exeter Enforcement Accreditation.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announced the funding last week. The money is allocated through Department of Justice programs on community policing.

