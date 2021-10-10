Advertisement

Redeveloper of closed college campus seeking state grants

College of St. Joseph in Rutland
College of St. Joseph in Rutland(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A company that hopes to redevelop the property of the closed College of St. Joseph in Rutland is looking for state money to help with the project.

Heartland Development plans to convert the defunct college into a senior-living facility.

The company has asked the city to apply for a community development block grant on its behalf. The Rutland Herald reports the state grants can only be applied for by municipalities, but they are often then passed on to private entities for specific projects.

Heartland’s regional development director John Kalish said the grant would pay for public infrastructure related to the project.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur
Craig Yandow
Survivor speaks out about release of notorious Vermont sex offender
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
Coach ends high school game over sexist comment

Latest News

FILE
Sununu updates advisory group on juvenile justice system
FILE
Ex-CIA official to become Vermont corrections commissioner
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ski & Board Swap/Sale
Vermonters grab ski and snowboard gear for a bargain