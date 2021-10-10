Road rage incident ends with shots fired

HANCOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are in trouble following a road rage incident that ended with shots fired.

Vermont State Police tell us it all started on Friday.

They say John Grayson Eckroth was driving erratically, illegally passing and tailgating cars, blocking traffic, and nearly caused several accidents.

We’re told the 29-year-old from Granville then followed Larry Runk for 30 miles from Duxbury to his home in Hancock and drove by the house several times, honking his horn.

Police say that’s when Runk fired shots from a shotgun, hitting Eckroth’s vehicle and shattering the back passenger door’s window.

We’re told no one was injured.

Runk was issued a citation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Eckroth was charged with negligent operation, disorderly conduct, and giving false information to police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.