Advertisement

Road rage incident ends with shots fired

JohnGrayson Eckroth
JohnGrayson Eckroth(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are in trouble following a road rage incident that ended with shots fired.

Vermont State Police tell us it all started on Friday.

They say John Grayson Eckroth was driving erratically, illegally passing and tailgating cars, blocking traffic, and nearly caused several accidents.

We’re told the 29-year-old from Granville then followed Larry Runk for 30 miles from Duxbury to his home in Hancock and drove by the house several times, honking his horn.

Police say that’s when Runk fired shots from a shotgun, hitting Eckroth’s vehicle and shattering the back passenger door’s window.

We’re told no one was injured.

Runk was issued a citation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Eckroth was charged with negligent operation, disorderly conduct, and giving false information to police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.
Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
Coach ends high school game over sexist comment
Burlington High School volleyball
School districts address racial comments made during volleyball game
Craig Yandow
Survivor speaks out about release of notorious Vermont sex offender
Craig Yandow
Essex Police address community concerns about high-risk sex offender

Latest News

police officer generic
New Hampshire getting over $439K in community policing funds
Damion Yeargle
Man seeks to retract guilty plea in police informant killing
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ski & Board Swap/Sale
Vermonters grab ski and snowboard gear for a bargain