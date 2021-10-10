Sununu updates advisory group on juvenile justice system

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that updates an advisory group on the juvenile justice system.

The order, signed Thursday, establishes the Juvenile Justice Reform Commission, which replaces the State Advisory Group for Juvenile Justice that was created in 1999. The order says the state “has an opportunity to redesign its juvenile justice system in a way that provides accountability without criminalization, offers alternatives to justice system involvement, provides an individualized approach based on the juveniles risks and need, while ensuring the safety of the community.”

The order says the group shall hold an organizational meeting before Nov. 15.

