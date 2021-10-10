Tractors roll through Charlotte for 21st annual parade

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - The two-decade old tradition puts tractors on the road for people to see.

Each year, the community unites to celebrate the changing of the seasons with the East Charlotte Tractor Parade.

“I was hoping that the farmers would have the majority of their summer work done and before we went into a long winter we could have a celebration of farmers and farming,” Carrie Spear said.

Spear is the founder of the parade. With 75 tractors from different farms taking part in the event, this year posed unique challenges.

“We went back to our roots of our first two years of doing the parade and did a word of mouth event so that we could keep the crowds down during our continued pandemic,” Spear said.

In years past, Jackson Hill Road was packed, and the parade incorporated events like lawn games, vendors, and face painting. Nonetheless, without the added activities, those in attendance say they still had fun with the more intimate event.

“Probably seeing some of the older tractors and definitely seeing some of the cool setups on the trailers,” Bentlee Consentino said.

“There was a bunch of Halloween stuff on there and one of them had a clown face!” Adelise Consentino said.

“People love the parade,” Spear adds. “Whether they’ve worked on a tractor all year to put it in the parade, or the children are anticipating coming here and seeing the tractors and whatnot.”

