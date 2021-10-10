Advertisement

Vandals send message at Bennington Museum

A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the...
A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the courtyard reading "LAND BACK," and the Abraham Lincoln statue was spray painted.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are looking for whoever vandalized the Bennington Museum sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A large banner was erected between two light poles at the entrance to the museum’s courtyard reading “LAND BACK.” The Abraham Lincoln statue there was also damaged. Spray paint covered the statue’s face and hands, and in the center of his chest was the number 38.

Police say they think the messages reference the Dakota 38, when that many men were hanged under the order of the 16th president. The men’s convictions and killings happened after the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 in Southwest Minnesota.

Police estimate it’ll cost several thousand dollars to repair the statue.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should contact Ofc. Amanda Knox at (802) 442-1030 or provide information through the Bennington Police website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.
Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
Coach ends high school game over sexist comment
Burlington High School volleyball
School districts address racial comments made during volleyball game
Craig Yandow
Essex Police address community concerns about high-risk sex offender

Latest News

Lincoln statue vandalized, demand for return of native land
Charlotte
Tractors ride through Charlotte for 21st Annual parade
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom
7th annual run to honor journalist James Foley
2021 Charlotte Tractor Parade
Tractors roll through Charlotte for 21st annual parade