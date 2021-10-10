Vandals send message at Bennington Museum

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are looking for whoever vandalized the Bennington Museum sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A large banner was erected between two light poles at the entrance to the museum’s courtyard reading “LAND BACK.” The Abraham Lincoln statue there was also damaged. Spray paint covered the statue’s face and hands, and in the center of his chest was the number 38.

Police say they think the messages reference the Dakota 38, when that many men were hanged under the order of the 16th president. The men’s convictions and killings happened after the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 in Southwest Minnesota.

Police estimate it’ll cost several thousand dollars to repair the statue.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should contact Ofc. Amanda Knox at (802) 442-1030 or provide information through the Bennington Police website.

