Advertisement

Vermonters grab ski and snowboard gear for a bargain

By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smuggler’s Notch Ski & Board swap brought hundreds of people out to purchase new and used gear ahead of the winter sports season.

Ryan Sheredy, executive director of the Smuggler’s Notch Ski and Snowboard Club, says there’s plenty to choose from.

“From beginning adults and children, to experienced adults and children, it does cover a wide gambit. Plus plenty of soft goods. Jackets, pants, hats, mittens, long underwear, socks. It’s a one-stop-shop, especially for people who are looking to be price-conscious,” Sheredy said.

Families picked from thousands of pieces of ski and snowboard equipment sold at discount prices, something shoppers are taking full advantage of.

“Ski is kind of expensive,” Danielle Atherton said. “I just got a season pass, and I can’t afford new gear every year being a single mom. So this is the ideal place to go to find a bargain.”

“I haven’t had a real ski coat,” Jayden Ziter said. “So I’m super excited to find this cool one.”

“Got some cross-country ski poles for my wife,” Brian Chapaitis said. “We’ve got most of everything we need for cross-country and down hill, but there’s some little odds and ends. “So you go to a place like this, and you get some pretty good stuff at discounts.”

Sheredy says last year’s swap during the pandemic was the most successful ever, as people took to the outdoors. He says events like this give everyone a chance to enjoy Vermont winters on the mountains.

“It’s more important to get people doing the sport and involved in the sport and doing it at a lower cost,” Sheredy said. “You don’t need brand new equipment to do the sport.”

Other Ski & Board swaps/sales include:

Smuggler’s Notch Sale - Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Michael’s College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Killington Ski Resort - Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mad River Glen - Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cochran’s Ski Area - Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Okemo Mountain Resort - Friday (Nov. 19) 4 - 7 p.m. (3 - 4 p.m. early buy hour; $5 admission or free for Okemo employees); Saturday (Nov. 20), 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Sunday (Nov. 21), 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead of apparent overdose in Burlington parking garage
Stacy Scribner says she fears for her life after she was the victim of a vicious random attack...
Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington
Another racial incident at a Vermont high school sporting event. This time at a volleyball game...
Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur
Craig Yandow
Survivor speaks out about release of notorious Vermont sex offender
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
Coach ends high school game over sexist comment

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ski & Board Swap/Sale
Gearing up for winter sports without breaking the bank
Vermont is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day as an official holiday
Vendors and community members gather in Stowe to celebrate Indigenous People's Day.
State recognizes official Indigenous Peoples Day for the second year