Vermonters grab ski and snowboard gear for a bargain

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smuggler’s Notch Ski & Board swap brought hundreds of people out to purchase new and used gear ahead of the winter sports season.

Ryan Sheredy, executive director of the Smuggler’s Notch Ski and Snowboard Club, says there’s plenty to choose from.

“From beginning adults and children, to experienced adults and children, it does cover a wide gambit. Plus plenty of soft goods. Jackets, pants, hats, mittens, long underwear, socks. It’s a one-stop-shop, especially for people who are looking to be price-conscious,” Sheredy said.

Families picked from thousands of pieces of ski and snowboard equipment sold at discount prices, something shoppers are taking full advantage of.

“Ski is kind of expensive,” Danielle Atherton said. “I just got a season pass, and I can’t afford new gear every year being a single mom. So this is the ideal place to go to find a bargain.”

“I haven’t had a real ski coat,” Jayden Ziter said. “So I’m super excited to find this cool one.”

“Got some cross-country ski poles for my wife,” Brian Chapaitis said. “We’ve got most of everything we need for cross-country and down hill, but there’s some little odds and ends. “So you go to a place like this, and you get some pretty good stuff at discounts.”

Sheredy says last year’s swap during the pandemic was the most successful ever, as people took to the outdoors. He says events like this give everyone a chance to enjoy Vermont winters on the mountains.

“It’s more important to get people doing the sport and involved in the sport and doing it at a lower cost,” Sheredy said. “You don’t need brand new equipment to do the sport.”

Other Ski & Board swaps/sales include:

Smuggler’s Notch Sale - Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Michael’s College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Killington Ski Resort - Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mad River Glen - Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cochran’s Ski Area - Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Okemo Mountain Resort - Friday (Nov. 19) 4 - 7 p.m. (3 - 4 p.m. early buy hour; $5 admission or free for Okemo employees); Saturday (Nov. 20), 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Sunday (Nov. 21), 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.