What to do Sunday, October 10

It’s a celebration of all things apple!

The annual Heirloom Apple Day at the Scott Farm Orchard is back for its 18th year. At this one-day celebration, you’ll learn about the history of the orchard and its 130 varieties of ecologically grown fruits.

The event goes from 10-4 p.m. Sunday and it is free and open to the public.

Also kicking off at 10 a.m., Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Maze: a corn maze adventure.

You can take your friends and family out to the corn maze to see if you can find your way out. Organizers say the maze is designed to be challenging but still lets visitors exit quickly if needed.

There’s also a kiddie maze which is a little easier, and it’s recommended by children four and younger.

You can also swing by Shelburne Farms for a horse-drawn wagon ride. Rides start at 2 p.m. and will go until 4:15 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids younger than 12.

