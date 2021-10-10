Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overall, we had a great weekend for being outdoors and/or viewing the fall foliage. Monday will be even better, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. The warmest day will be Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 70s, and even a few upper 70s are possible. Low temperatures will also be unseasonably mild...mainly in the 50s.

A weak cold front will eventually come through Wednesday. Only a few showers are possible along that, and it will cool us down just a touch for Thursday and Friday. Looks like we’ll pay the price for this beautiful weather next weekend. Showers are likely, especially Saturday, with temperatures cooling back down to more normal levels for mid October.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

