Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough will fizzle out today, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be mild again with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be pleasant and warmer, with highs reaching the low 70s.

September-like weather will be the rule this week. Tuesday will be the warmest day, with a few upper 70s possible, and lows only in the 50s. A weak cold front will come though Wednesday. A few showers are possible along that. Thursday will be a quiet day, then showers are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler but still mild for this time of year, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 50s.

