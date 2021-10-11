85-year-old dies two weeks following crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on a crash in Cambridge that had one man pulled from a car about two weeks ago.

Police say 85-year-old Kenneth Lemieux has died at home after being the passenger in a car crash on September 29th.

It happened on Route 15.

Police say 67-year-old Frederick Perkins fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree. The car landed on its roof.

Police say Perkins was able to get out of the car, but Lemieux was trapped inside.

While the police report says Perkins only had a cut on arm, it was suspected Lemieux broke his ribs.

