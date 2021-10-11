85-year-old dies two weeks following crash in Cambridge
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on a crash in Cambridge that had one man pulled from a car about two weeks ago.
Police say 85-year-old Kenneth Lemieux has died at home after being the passenger in a car crash on September 29th.
It happened on Route 15.
Police say 67-year-old Frederick Perkins fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree. The car landed on its roof.
Police say Perkins was able to get out of the car, but Lemieux was trapped inside.
While the police report says Perkins only had a cut on arm, it was suspected Lemieux broke his ribs.
