Banner holiday weekend gives Vermont businesses a fall financial boost

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Between the beautiful weather, people feeling more comfortable with COVID and the foliage, some businesses in Killington are saying this Indigenous Peoples Day weekend has been one of the best in a while, if not ever.

“Saturday night we had a line out the door to just get in for dinner,” said Murray McGrath of the Inn at Long Trail and McGrath’s Irish Pub.

Owner and Innkeeper McGrath says last year was busy, but now that people have been vaccinated they seem ready to go out again.

“We had music in the pub, so we had the dining room going and it was overwhelming for a little while,” McGrath said.

Over the weekend, cars lined a stretch of Route 4. Monday it wasn’t as busy but people were still taking advantage of the day to hike Deer Leap Trail.

“We’ve been on this hike before so we know that the view is pretty spectacular,” said Nina Reyes of New York City.

The Killington Ski Resort hosted three weddings, a harvest faire celebration and the Killington ski swap.

Saturday was this season’s peak mountain biking day with about 1,000 visitors and three lifts running.

Amy Laramie of the Killington Ski Resort says a lot of this weekend’s visitors are from out of town.

“I don’t think the leaves are quite at their peak in other states in New England, so once they start seeing the photos and things happening, I think a lot of people came up just to get away and enjoy a nice holiday weekend,” Laramie said.

The Harris family of Shelton, Connecticut, is doing just that. They are no strangers to the mountain, but Jacob Harris was surprised by how busy it is.

“I used to come here downhilling like 20 years ago when they had the mountain bikes in the bar at the K1 Lodge and now it’s like the whole mountain is dedicated to mountain biking. It’s like ten times the amount of people I remember being here years ago,” he said.

Jean Pierre Defrancesco-Sias says the Basin Ski Shop had a great weekend as well and points out in their industry most business is connected to the weather.

“The leaves are perfect right now. I can see people at a restaurant near here enjoying a beer and some fine food in the outdoor environment. That’s unusual, often by this time of year, it’s cold,” DeFrancesco said.

As this weekend wraps up, businesses will begin preparing for winter. They all tell me they hope this weekend is a glimpse at how great business will be next season.

