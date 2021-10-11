Advertisement

Banner holiday weekend gives Vermont businesses a fall financial boost

Many leaf peepers and outdoor enthusiasts are spending their holiday weekend in Killington.
Many leaf peepers and outdoor enthusiasts are spending their holiday weekend in Killington.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Between the beautiful weather, people feeling more comfortable with COVID and the foliage, some businesses in Killington are saying this Indigenous Peoples Day weekend has been one of the best in a while, if not ever.

“Saturday night we had a line out the door to just get in for dinner,” said Murray McGrath of the Inn at Long Trail and McGrath’s Irish Pub.

Owner and Innkeeper McGrath says last year was busy, but now that people have been vaccinated they seem ready to go out again.

“We had music in the pub, so we had the dining room going and it was overwhelming for a little while,” McGrath said.

Over the weekend, cars lined a stretch of Route 4. Monday it wasn’t as busy but people were still taking advantage of the day to hike Deer Leap Trail.

“We’ve been on this hike before so we know that the view is pretty spectacular,” said Nina Reyes of New York City.

The Killington Ski Resort hosted three weddings, a harvest faire celebration and the Killington ski swap.

Saturday was this season’s peak mountain biking day with about 1,000 visitors and three lifts running.

Amy Laramie of the Killington Ski Resort says a lot of this weekend’s visitors are from out of town.

“I don’t think the leaves are quite at their peak in other states in New England, so once they start seeing the photos and things happening, I think a lot of people came up just to get away and enjoy a nice holiday weekend,” Laramie said.

The Harris family of Shelton, Connecticut, is doing just that. They are no strangers to the mountain, but Jacob Harris was surprised by how busy it is.

“I used to come here downhilling like 20 years ago when they had the mountain bikes in the bar at the K1 Lodge and now it’s like the whole mountain is dedicated to mountain biking. It’s like ten times the amount of people I remember being here years ago,” he said.

Jean Pierre Defrancesco-Sias says the Basin Ski Shop had a great weekend as well and points out in their industry most business is connected to the weather.

“The leaves are perfect right now. I can see people at a restaurant near here enjoying a beer and some fine food in the outdoor environment. That’s unusual, often by this time of year, it’s cold,” DeFrancesco said.

As this weekend wraps up, businesses will begin preparing for winter. They all tell me they hope this weekend is a glimpse at how great business will be next season.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
A loud boom was heard across the region Sunday morning. The noise was captured on this security...
Loud boom, shaking felt across New Hampshire
The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the...
Vandals send message at Bennington Museum
Reconstruction of Northern Connection's tower on top of Burke Mountain
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

sdf
Vt. man accused of leading police on wild chase involving crashes and robberies
sdf
Will a snow tire shortage leave you stuck this winter?
sdf
New grant aims to help preserve Abenaki culture in Vermont
Supply chain and labor shortages could have an impact on your driving this winter. Snow tires...
Will a snow tire shortage leave you stuck this winter?