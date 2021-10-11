Brattleboro museum could buy its long-time home from town

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont museum could buy its long-time home in a railroad depot from the town that owns it.

The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center could soon own Union Station. The museum has leased the portion of the building it uses from the town for $1 a year for decades. Town Manager Peter Elwell says the proposed transfer will enable the museum to further invest in this building while relieving Brattleboro taxpayers of any future financial liability.

The museum describes itself as a non-collecting contemporary art museum focused on the work of living artists. The deal would have to be approved at Brattleboro’s 2022 Town Meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.