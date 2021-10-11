Advertisement

Brattleboro museum could buy its long-time home from town

The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center could soon own Union Station.
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center could soon own Union Station.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont museum could buy its long-time home in a railroad depot from the town that owns it.

The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center could soon own Union Station. The museum has leased the portion of the building it uses from the town for $1 a year for decades. Town Manager Peter Elwell says the proposed transfer will enable the museum to further invest in this building while relieving Brattleboro taxpayers of any future financial liability.

The museum describes itself as a non-collecting contemporary art museum focused on the work of living artists. The deal would have to be approved at Brattleboro’s 2022 Town Meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.
Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious
A coach ended a girls high school soccer game between Hartford and Fair Haven after a spectator...
Coach ends high school game over sexist comment
Burlington High School volleyball
School districts address racial comments made during volleyball game
Craig Yandow
Essex Police address community concerns about high-risk sex offender

Latest News

Lincoln statue vandalized, demand for return of native land
Charlotte
Tractors ride through Charlotte for 21st Annual parade
7th annual run to honor journalist James Foley
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom