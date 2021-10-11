Colleges to deploy sensors to help monitor Vermont infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy rain events are taxing Vermont’s infrastructure. So how do you keep track of cracks and crumbles in roads and bridges? A new grant aims to help.

The University of Vermont, Vermont Technical College and the University of Maine were recently awarded $4 million from the National Science Foundation to place small sensors around different structures. Those could be bridges, dams, turbines, stormwater systems, roads or more. They might be new structures or older ones.

Those sensors will then feed back data.

“It’s really context-dependent on the structure, but it can range from temperature to cracking to chemical environment to accelerations, tilt, tilt is a big one for certain structures,” said Dryver Huston, a mechanical engineering professor at UVM.

Stormwater systems will also be monitored to look at performance during heavy storms.

They hope to start deploying those sensors in the spring.

They need to find the places they’re going to monitor and get the tech set up over the winter.

