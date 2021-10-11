Advertisement

Georgia Historical Society holds open house in new building

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (AP) - The Georgia Historical Society held an open house after moving into a new building.

The St. Albans Messenger reports that a tour was offered on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where visitors could learn more about future plans for the society at the space in the old town clerk’s office.

Late last month, members moved all of the society’s genealogy papers and historical books out of the Georgia Public Library and into the clerk’s office. The newspaper reports the collection had been split between the library and the Georgia municipal offices, which both needed more space for their documents.

