Local professor publishes book on serial and mass murder

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Norwich University Professor’s book is reframing the discussion surrounding serial and mass murder.

Elizabeth Gurian teaches about criminal violence and courts but focuses her research on multicide.

Her book comes after years of research and analysis of more than 1300 cases across decades and countries.

She says many studies focus on male offenders and then assume the same behavior fits a female offender. She concludes that doesn’t fit.

With numerous documentaries and movies featuring serial or mass murders, we asked about people’s fascination.

“There’s a history of, you know, when there is suicides or even in the sports world when people run onto the field, we don’t show that, we don’t talk about that to try to limit that type of activity from happening, but when it comes to serial and mass murder, there’s an innate interest,” said Gurian.

She says offenders who commit these types of crime have a lot of similarities in their actions leading up to the incident, which could help identify red flags easier and prevent a serious situation.

You can find Professor Gurian’s book wherever they are sold.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.