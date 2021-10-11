Loud boom, shaking felt across New Hampshire

KEENE, N.H. (WCAX) - A loud boom was heard across the region Sunday morning.

WMUR received reports of people feeling or hearing the boom from more than 40 cities and towns across southern and central New Hampshire.

People also say thy felt it in northern Massachusetts and eastern Maine.

Experts say it wasn’t an earthquake. The FAA reported no military plane activity.

“A little after 11:30 a.m., we heard a really loud boom and a really subtle shake. To the point where I thought, either my husband had dropped something in the garage, or he had thought that I had dropped something in the house,” said Eileen Cheever, a resident who felt the boom.

A research scientist at Boston College’s Weston Observatory says it’s likely a natural event such as a meteor.

