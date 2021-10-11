Man drowns in Lake Winnipesauke

GILFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A 69-year-old man drowned in Lake Winnipesauke Sunday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a water rescue off Diamond Island in Gilford at about 10:15 a.m.

They say four divers were in the water when one man became unresponsive. A fellow diver brought him to the surface and 911 was called. A good Samaritan and the assisting diver couldn’t pull the victim out of the water until Marine Patrol arrived.

Patrollers administered CPR while the victim was transported to the shore.

Members of Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, and Alton fire departments helped the victim on land. The man died at the scene.

Police are not sharing the name of the victim while they notify next of kin. They do not suspect foul play.

