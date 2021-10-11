Advertisement

Man drowns in Lake Winnipesauke

Lake Winnipesaukee
Lake Winnipesaukee(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A 69-year-old man drowned in Lake Winnipesauke Sunday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a water rescue off Diamond Island in Gilford at about 10:15 a.m.

They say four divers were in the water when one man became unresponsive. A fellow diver brought him to the surface and 911 was called. A good Samaritan and the assisting diver couldn’t pull the victim out of the water until Marine Patrol arrived.

Patrollers administered CPR while the victim was transported to the shore.

Members of Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, and Alton fire departments helped the victim on land. The man died at the scene.

Police are not sharing the name of the victim while they notify next of kin. They do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.
Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious
Damion Yeargle
Man seeks to retract guilty plea in police informant killing
Local neurologist explains what Huntington’s Disease is
Local neurologist explains what Huntington’s Disease is
Ski & Board Swap/Sale
Vermonters grab ski and snowboard gear for a bargain

Latest News

The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
Carlton Craig, 25, of Jay, N.Y. was reported missing Sunday.
New York State Police report Jay man missing
Lincoln statue vandalized, demand for return of native land
Charlotte
Tractors ride through Charlotte for 21st Annual parade