Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury man sent multiple police departments on an extensive pursuit that involved robberies and car crashes.

Colchester police say the events started to unfold at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when they received a report that a man, later identified as Ben Webb, 38, of Middlebury, was driving a green Jeep Cherokee erratically on Vermont Route 15 in Essex approaching Colchester. Along the way, Webb pulled alongside another vehicle and demanded a debit card from the driver. Webb reportedly pointed a crossbow at the 22-year-old Essex man before fleeing when the victim pulled away.

Meanwhile, officers got a report of a robbery at the nearby Cumberland Farms on Vermont Route 15. Then, at about 6:50 p.m., Winooski police reported that a green Jeep was involved in a crash on Vermont Route 15 in Winooski.

At about 7:15 p.m., Colchester police learned Webb was driving erratically on Vermont Route 7 with one tire missing. Witnesses followed the SUV, trying to stop Webb, until he pointed the crossbow at them. Webb finally dropped the weapon when an officer arrived on scene and drew his gun. That’s when Webb hopped back into the Jeep, struck a mailbox, and then hit two police cruisers as he fled.

The chase continued into Essex, where Webb drove directly into an Essex police cruiser, causing extensive damage. Two officers were seen at UVM Medical Center for minor injuries.

Webb was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police say Webb stole the Jeep from his brother in Middlebury.

Webb faces multiple aggravated assault charges and two robbery charges, pending further charges.

Police in Essex, Winooski, Shelburne, Williston, and Middlebury are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.