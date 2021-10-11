Advertisement

MiVT: Glowbirdy Quilts

Carla White uses her longarm quilting machine, which takes up an entire bedroom in her South...
Carla White uses her longarm quilting machine, which takes up an entire bedroom in her South Burlington home.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington’s Carla White has been dabbling with fiber arts since she was just a little kid. Thanks to a family friend, her love of crochet and crewelwork evolved into a love of quilting.

“She asked if I would like to go to a quilt guild meeting,” recounted White. “I saw some really beautiful quilts, landscape quilts, and I just fell in love with it.”

She began Glowbirdy Quilts in 2008 while she was still working in radiological health, and living with lots of cockatiels. She’s since retired and the number of birds has lessened.

“Blackie and Brownie,” laughed White. “Not very original, but one is a very dark gray and the other one is brown.”

She says they make for great co-workers, except for when they’re feeling noisy.

After retiring from her health care job, she dove deeper into her quilting passion and picked it up as a full-time hobby. Many rooms in her house are now equipped for it, too.

“I have this set up right now to quilt a table topper for Christmas,” she explained, while working a piece of fabric with her longarm quilting machine.

Her affinity for these pieces of art shows, with the walls of her fabric room decorated with awards. White says many aren’t even hung up.

“It can take 20 hours and up to 120 or more, depends on the size,” she said when asked about the labor requirements for her work.

All of that time and attention to detail comes at a price. Her quilts range from just under $200 to upward of $2,000 depending on the size.

“Usually people see them and they go like, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t know we could do that with a quilt!’ They’re art quilts, and they’re made for the wall,” White said.

She makes bed quilts, too. But regardless of the use, the real satisfaction is seeing people walk away with a new piece of art.

“I like to make pretty things,” laughed White. “That’s pretty much what it is.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
A loud boom was heard across the region Sunday morning. The noise was captured on this security...
Loud boom, shaking felt across New Hampshire
A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the...
Vandals send message at Bennington Museum
Reconstruction of Northern Connection's tower on top of Burke Mountain
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

wags
MiVT: Scallywags
Dog treats that pups paw-sitively love, with some proceeds going back to help local pet...
MiVT: Scallywags
city
MiVT: Queen City Dry Goods
"Everything sort of starts digitally. We're sort of like, old school and new school."
MiVT: Queen City Dry Goods