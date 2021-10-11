New Hampshire nears grim milestone

Advertisement

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is closing in on a grim pandemic milestone: 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19. It comes as 130 people are currently hospitalized in New Hampshire with the virus.

There are currently more than 4,000 active COVID cases in New Hampshire. It’s a clear indication the pandemic is not going away any time soon.

In Claremont, more than 150 people have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. Currently, close to 16% of all tests in Claremont are coming back positive.

More than 100 cases have been reported in nearby Newport and the transmission rate throughout Sullivan County as a whole is considered high.

The numbers have some members of the community concerned.

“We are going on year two now. You would have thought we would have eliminated it by now. Again, not being vaccinated, people having these concerns about false information, misstatements. But I am concerned,” said Les St. Pierre of Claremont.

To the north, Littleton, Lancaster and Berlin, New Hampshire, have reported a total of more than 200 cases in the last two weeks.

As for vaccination rates in the Granite State, roughly 54% of all residents are fully vaccinated. In Claremont, that number drops to 44%.

