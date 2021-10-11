New York State Police report Jay man missing

JAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Have you seen this man?

New York State Police are looking for Carlton Craig, 25, of Jay. They say he was last seen in his hometown wearing khaki pants and a green long-sleeved shirt. He may also have a black backpack and a yellow jacket.

Police believe he may have his dog Janie with him.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2750.

