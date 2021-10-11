NH hospital reaches contracts with major insurance carriers

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - For the first time, New Hampshire’s only state-run psychiatric treatment facility has negotiated contracts with all major insurance carriers in the state.

Officials say carriers now under contract with New Hampshire Hospital include Aetna, Ambetter, Anthem, Cigna, Harvard Pilgrim and United Health Care.

Previously, special case agreements were negotiated on a patient-by-patient basis. However, some care was uncompensated.

The practice of New Hampshire Hospital is to accept all patients regardless of insurance coverage.

The hospital is currently the only inpatient institute for adults with serious mental illnesses in the state.

