Plattsburgh to hold Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh will hold a ceremony to honor Indigenous Peoples Day Monday.
We told you last week the mayor decided to get rid of Columbus Day and instead add Indigenous Peoples Day
On Monday at 3 p.m., there will be a ceremony at Champlain Monument Park and officials will unveil a sign that will be placed in the park.
Related Story:
Plattsburgh mayor to declare Indigenous Peoples Day
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.