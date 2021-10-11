Advertisement

Plattsburgh to hold Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony

Plattsburgh, New York-File photo
Plattsburgh, New York-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh will hold a ceremony to honor Indigenous Peoples Day Monday.

We told you last week the mayor decided to get rid of Columbus Day and instead add Indigenous Peoples Day

On Monday at 3 p.m., there will be a ceremony at Champlain Monument Park and officials will unveil a sign that will be placed in the park.

