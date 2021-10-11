Plattsburgh to hold Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh will hold a ceremony to honor Indigenous Peoples Day Monday.

We told you last week the mayor decided to get rid of Columbus Day and instead add Indigenous Peoples Day

On Monday at 3 p.m., there will be a ceremony at Champlain Monument Park and officials will unveil a sign that will be placed in the park.

