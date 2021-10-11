Advertisement

Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the...
Vandals send message at Bennington Museum
Local neurologist explains what Huntington’s disease is
Damion Yeargle-File photo
Man seeks to retract guilty plea in police informant killing

Latest News

A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Victim in Minn. bar shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues
U.S. Supreme Court set to examine Kentucky abortion case
U.S. Supreme Court set to examine Kentucky abortion case
The Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park in Starksboro.
Vermont to use COVID money to move vulnerable mobile homes