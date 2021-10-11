Advertisement

Team gets $32.7M for colorectal cancer prevention study

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A Dartmouth-Hitchcock research team has been approved for $32.7 million for a colorectal cancer prevention study of older adults.

Audrey Calderwood, who leads the research team, says the study will compare colonoscopy and stool-based testing for the prevention of the cancer in adults 70 and older with prior small colon polyps. She says the team also will gather information on important patient-centered outcomes, including satisfaction with and trust in testing, cancer worry, perceived cancer susceptibility and emotional benefits of surveillance.

The award is from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010.

