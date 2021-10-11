Advertisement

Teen seriously hurt in waterfall tumble in New Hampshire

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in New...
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in New Hampshire.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the girl, from Yarmouth, Maine, was hiking with family and friends on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln on Sunday when she tried to climb part of the Cloudland Falls and fell.

Conservation officers and volunteer rescuers carried the girl to the trailhead. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

