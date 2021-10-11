Advertisement

Vermont detects viral disease that often kills deer

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says cases of a frequently deadly viral disease that affects deer have been confirmed in the state for the first time.(Courtesy: Vt. Fish & Wildlife/John Hall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says cases of a frequently deadly viral disease that affects deer have been confirmed in the state for the first time.

The department says current and suspected cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease have been confirmed in deer in Castleton and West Haven, although they are likely related to more widespread outbreaks occurring in New York.

New York has documented cases of the disease in several counties in the Hudson Valley, including some that border Vermont.

The disease is spread to deer by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums.

The disease does not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot get infected from deer or bites of midges. 

