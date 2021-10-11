Vermont educators campaigning for state-wide mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, a group of Vermont educators will try to convince Gov. Phil Scott to implement a state-wide mask mandate.

The call-in campaign is named Put Vermont Kids First.

The group argues the policy would protect unvaccinated children and other vulnerable Vermonters during the continued pandemic.

Leaders also say the Scott Administration must offer more assistance and guidance around school testing, contact tracing, and other mitigation measures.

They’re encouraging Vermonters post pictures on social media wearing red to support school staff and students with the hashtags #VTKIDSFIRST, #VTED, and #REDFORVTED.

