Vermont says waterway bacteria blooms continue into fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Health says potentially dangerous cyanobacteria blooms are continuing into autumn this year.

The blooms are usually reported during the summer months, but in recent years they have been reported as late as November.

The Health Department says that over the last 50 years the water temperatures in Lake Champlain have increased by two degrees to seven degrees, which extend the warm season for several weeks, providing favorable conditions for continued cyanobacteria blooms.

Environmental Health scientist Bridget O’Brien says people continue to enjoy the state’s waters, so they need to be aware and keep children and pets away from blooms along the shorelines.

