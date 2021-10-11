Vt. man accused of leading police on wild chase involving crashes and robberies

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury man sent multiple police departments on an extensive pursuit Sunday night.

Ben Webb, 38, was arrested Sunday after what police say was a series of car crashes and armed robberies in three different towns.

“I think it’s prudent to go back and leave no stone unturned,” Colchester Police Lt. James Roy said.

Police are now investigating what unfolded Sunday night in Colchester, Essex and Winooski.

Investigators say the first call came in at approximately 6:42 p.m. when they say Webb pulled up next to a car at the intersection of Barnes Ave. and Route 15 in Colchester, demanding a debit card and pointing a crossbow at the driver.

Here’s what we know from there.

Police say while responding to the first call, they received reports of a robbery at Cumberland Farms a half-mile away involving a man fleeing in an SUV.

Around 6:50 p.m., Winooski Police received a call that a green Jeep was involved in a crash and took off on Interstate 89 at Exit 15.

Police say after 7 p.m., they encountered Barnes in Colchester with the crossbow.

“First officer arrived on scene, ordered Mr. Webb to drop the crossbow. He did comply with that order but ran back to his vehicle and got inside. From there he drove his vehicle directly at our police car,” Roy said.

After Webb struck Colchester police cars, police chased him into Essex, where Webb crashed into Essex police cars, causing extensive damage.

Essex officers were able to take Webb into custody.

Roy says they are unsure of the motive behind the rampage.

“We know the event happened. We’re still going through any evidence that we can collect that may help us get to that end,” Roy said.

According to police, two officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Webb faces multiple aggravated assault charges, as well as two charges of robbery. Roy says other charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Related Story:

Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.