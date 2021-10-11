Will a snow tire shortage leave you stuck this winter?

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Supply chain and labor shortages could have an impact on your driving this winter. Snow tires could be in short supply.

“Goodyear made a statement that North America by itself is going to be short 5 million tires for the fiscal 2021 year,” said David Butterfield, the store manager at Vermont Tire & Service. “We’re already feeling it, I don’t know what the answer is.”

Butterfield says he hasn’t seen a year like this yet. They’re struggling to meet customer needs.

“Us, as a company, we are probably about 35%-40% of what we usually have in stock, available at this time,” he said.

Chaney Noyes, who owns Noyes Automotive & Tire, says a shortage of snow tires is normal by the end of December, but not this early. His advice: “Buy them and take them home.”

Then you can bring them back to get mounted when winter weather arrives.

“It just places additional stress on you the customer, but it also places additional stress on the tire facility who’s already doubled their volume this time of year,” Noyes said.

But there’s another problem-- the price. Butterfield says it’s increased by 18%-22% since the beginning of the year.

“Say you take a $100 tire, that $100 tire is now $120,” he said.

Snow tires this year will cost more than usual but local tire shops say getting them now will save you time, and frustration later.

“I can’t say it enough, patience is of the essence here, it really is,” Butterfield said.

