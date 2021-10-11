Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After great weather for the peak foliage weekend for many parts of the state, we saw beautiful weather continue into Monday. In fact, we’ll see warm, dry weather last through Tuesday with high pressure dominating our weather.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, but warmer than average for this time of year. Most locations will see lows in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated 40s. You’ll also likely wake up to low visibility in fog-prone valleys.

Tuesday starts mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and we’ll see variable cloud cover through the day. Expect a warm, dry day with highs in the mid 70s in most spots. It isn’t until Wednesday when rain chances return. There will be a chance for showers Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay a good ten degrees warmer than average through the end of the work week. A more potent system comes in for the weekend, bringing us widespread rain chances Saturday with lingering clouds and showers into Sunday. This will also drop temperatures back at least ten degrees, meaning it will feel much more like fall to start next week.

