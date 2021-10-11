BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The best time of the year here is when the fall foliage hits its peak, and that’s just what we’ve got out there right now. And the weather will be delightful in order to get out and enjoy the sights.

High pressure is hanging tough over the northeast, and that is what will be giving us lots of sunshine and much warmer than normal temperatures over the next several days. Most of us will be in the low/mid 70s today. Tuesday will be the warmest day with mid/upper 70s. Some spots may actually hit the 80 degree mark.

A minor disturbance may bring a few, widely scattered showers on Wednesday, otherwise this warm, sunny weather will hold through the rest of the week.

Then we’ll be in for a change in the weather as we get into the weekend. Saturday will start out okay, but a frontal system coming in from the west will bring a round of steady rain later in the day and into the overnight. Some showers may linger into Sunday as temperatures start to drop down to near normal levels (normal high for Burlington is now 61°).

Take MAX Advantage of this great weather and beautiful foliage this week! -Gary

