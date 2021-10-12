Barre schools cope with COVID outbreak

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - School officials in Barre have gone back to daily student health screenings to deal with a COVID outbreak in the district.

It comes after the district reported nearly 100 cases among students and adults in the district. The screenings require students getting on a bus or entering school buildings to attest if they’re experiencing any symptoms or if they have been in contact with anyone who has recently tested positive.

The vast majority of positive cases are among pre-K through eighth-grade students.

As of Monday, Vermont education officials reported a total of 827 COVID cases in schools around the state.

Washington County led the state on Monday in daily case counts with 46. There have been 315 new cases reported in the last two weeks alone.

