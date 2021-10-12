Advertisement

Buses to run as usual Wednesday in Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union

School buses in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union will run as usual on Wednesday.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School buses in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union will run as usual on Wednesday.

Superintendent James Culkeen and Dufour Transportation Manager Mike Gardner canceled school Tuesday due to a lack of bus drivers. The cancellation did not include the two Arlington schools.

Unlike issues many districts are facing, this was not because of a bus driver shortage. Katie West, the public information coordinator for the district, says illness and the death of a loved one impacted multiple drivers, leaving Dufour without enough staff for the day.

“They have been working with us for upward of 30 years, so this isn’t normal. We are hoping this will not happen again. Like I said, it was a perfect storm, if you will, of illness and bereavement,” West said.

Tuesday’s day off is being treated as a snow day and will be made up at the end of the year.

