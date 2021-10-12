Advertisement

Essex students work with Boston-based artist on murals

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Two large-scale murals are finished after elementary school kids partner with a Boston-based artist.

According to the Essex Westford School District, seventh and eighth grade students from Albert D. Lawton and Essex Middle School worked with Alex Cook.

The district says Cook has worked with schools and communities around the world on murals to bring about positivity, social awareness, and inclusion.

Students worked in small groups after choosing messages and working out a design with Cook.

They’re now looking for businesses to consider hanging the murals.

