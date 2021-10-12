Fire department holds parade for recovering firefighter

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Morrisonville Fire Department held a drive-through parade for one of their own Monday night.

It was all to celebrate local and long-time firefighter, Bill Todd.

The department says multiple crews responded to a three-car crash at the beginning of September. While they were there, the 45-year fire veteran reportedly had a heart attack.

Morrisonville firefighters say multiple people jumped into action, giving CPR and shocking him twice with an AED. Thankfully, he was brought back and eventually had open heart surgery.

We’re told Todd is now at home recovering. The quick parade was meant to wish him well.

