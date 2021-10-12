Advertisement

Former business roundtable CEO joins Champlain College

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For 19 years Lisa Ventriss was the head of the Vermont Business Roundtable helping businesses thrive. Now, she’s undertaking a new endeavor as interim Dean of the Robert P. Stiller School of Business at Champlain College.

Darren Perron spoke with Ventriss about her new job and business development in the Green Mountains.

