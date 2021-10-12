Maine motorcyclist dies in N.H. crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THORNTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A man from Maine is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-93.
New Hampshire State Police say it happened Monday night around 6:15 p.m.
They got a call about the crashed bike on the interstate in the town of Thornton.
Police say 54-year-old Roy Voisine lost control, went off the road, and hit a highway sign. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both speed and alcohol were a factor.
