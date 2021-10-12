Maine motorcyclist dies in N.H. crash

THORNTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A man from Maine is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-93.

New Hampshire State Police say it happened Monday night around 6:15 p.m.

They got a call about the crashed bike on the interstate in the town of Thornton.

Police say 54-year-old Roy Voisine lost control, went off the road, and hit a highway sign. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both speed and alcohol were a factor.

