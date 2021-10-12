Advertisement

Milk hauler shortage drives Vermont dairy dilemma

A shortage of milk haulers is putting pressure on Vermont's dairy industry.
A shortage of milk haulers is putting pressure on Vermont's dairy industry.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A shortage of milk haulers is putting pressure on Vermont’s dairy industry. That’s the message from several big dairy companies to a key task force looking to revitalize the state’s dairy industry.

Staff from dairy companies Agrimark and Dairy Farmers of America say they say promoting driving careers at tech schools.

Dairy Farmers of America also points to the need for more consistent truck weight and road regulations across New England.

“If we can take Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and get them all on the same page, that would be a huge help, especially in the dairy industry,” said Barney McConnell, the director of transportation for the Dairy Farmers of America.

Last month, Horizon Organic cut ties with more than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers citing transportation costs as a barrier.

