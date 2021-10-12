Milton opens region’s latest disc golf course

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the popularity of disc golf growing each year, the number of courses around the region is growing along with it, and a new course opened up Sunday in Chittenden County.

The Milton Disc Golf Eagle Course is a free ten-hole course located in Bombardier Park West. It was made possible by a group of dedicated volunteers and the town of Milton.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Jennifer Tucker with the Milton Recreation Department about the new course and also got some tips on how to play.

