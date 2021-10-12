New leadership for Burlington multicultural youth organization

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new leadership at a Burlington organization dedicated to empowering multicultural youth. Shabnam Nolan is the King Street Center’s new executive director.

Nolan comes to the organization after working at the Vermont ACLU.

She is a first-generation Iranian-American and says the mission of the King Street Center is personal to her. She says she knows what it’s like to be a child balancing different cultures and languages. And she says equity is a big focus for her.

“Right now I’m just doing a lot of listening. I really feel that a big part of my role here is to identify how we can identify a culture of belonging for the children and families, as well as for the staff,” Nolan said.

Nolan replaces Vicky Smith who is retiring this month after 27 years with King Street, 14 of them as its leader.

Smith says one of the things she’s most proud of in her tenure is King Street’s new building which opened to the public in 2015.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Shabnam Nolan and Vicky Smith.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.