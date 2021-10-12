Advertisement

New leadership for Burlington multicultural youth organization

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new leadership at a Burlington organization dedicated to empowering multicultural youth. Shabnam Nolan is the King Street Center’s new executive director.

Nolan comes to the organization after working at the Vermont ACLU.

She is a first-generation Iranian-American and says the mission of the King Street Center is personal to her. She says she knows what it’s like to be a child balancing different cultures and languages. And she says equity is a big focus for her.

“Right now I’m just doing a lot of listening. I really feel that a big part of my role here is to identify how we can identify a culture of belonging for the children and families, as well as for the staff,” Nolan said.

Nolan replaces Vicky Smith who is retiring this month after 27 years with King Street, 14 of them as its leader.

Smith says one of the things she’s most proud of in her tenure is King Street’s new building which opened to the public in 2015.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Shabnam Nolan and Vicky Smith.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A loud boom was heard across the region Sunday morning. The noise was captured on this security...
Loud boom, shaking felt across New Hampshire
The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
Ben Webb
Vt. robbery suspect charged with leading police on wild chase
A shortage of school bus drivers means school is canceled Tuesday for students in the Southwest...
Vt. school district cancels class over bus shortage
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Increasing Vt. case counts an outlier in NE region

Latest News

CV-TEC students are building skills by giving the Plattsburgh gazebo a face-lift.
Trade students build skills by giving Plattsburgh gazebo a face-lift
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
EB
Disc golf demo
Milton Disc Golf Eagle Course
Milton opens region’s latest disc golf course