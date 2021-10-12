Advertisement

NY man arrested for sexual assault on Vt. college campus

Victor Tomelden
Victor Tomelden(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a New York man for a sexual assault that happened almost a year ago on a Vermont college campus.

Victor Tomelden, 23, of Altamont, New York, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday.

Vermont state police say the assault happened Oct. 24, 2020, at about 11:20 p.m. on the campus of Landmark College in Putney.

Investigators say the victim and Tomelden were both students at the college and they knew each other. The victim told police they were in an office on campus when the assault occurred.

Tuesday, Tomelden was arrested and processed on suspicion of sexual assault. He was cited to appear in court in Brattleboro on Wednesday.

