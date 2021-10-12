Police search for suspect in South Burlington stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing in South Burlington Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Williston Road. South Burlington Police say the male victim was outside of the building with a female when they were approached by a man neither of them knew. They say a fight broke out and the victim was stabbed once in the torso. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover fully.

Detectives are collecting video evidence and are looking for potential witnesses that may have seen the suspect, who is described as about 6′0″ tall, with a thin build, and wearing a dark hoodie.

