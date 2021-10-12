Advertisement

Sears Lane encampment to be reevaluated

Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city officials said they received no  responses to the request for proposal for the Sears Lane Homeless Encampment.

Last month the city put out the RFP with the goal to find people to help manage the homeless encampment on city property.

Neighbors have already expressed their concerns about safety and cleanliness to WCAX.

The deadline was set for October 5th and with no responses they say they are ‘re-grouping to explore other options’.

