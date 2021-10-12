Advertisement

Sen. Leahy addresses looming decision on debt ceiling

Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File(SARAH SILBIGER | AP)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Washington faces a looming decision on the debt ceiling and the infrastructure bill, lawmakers have yet to vote on these key issues.

On Monday, Senator Leahy told us lawmakers just need to stay in Washington and get the votes done. With the infrastructure bill, he said it will help everyone across the country, so there’s no sense in holding it up along with reconciliation.

“I think we just have to stay there and vote on them vote them up or down,” Leahy said. “I think it’s ridiculous when people say ‘I’m not going to vote, not that I have anything against the bill, but I want to make a political point.’ To heck with political points. I’m perfectly happy to stay there as I have many times all night sessions and vote on the things.”

Leahy also touched on the importance of the January 6th commission and how we need to honor the constitution after the storming of the capitol.

