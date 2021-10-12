Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 11th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another fun week in our region, with a number of eye-popping plays all over the place. But this week, we’re staying entirely on the high school gridiron for the Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Hartford made the trip to Essex to take on the Hornets Friday night. The Canes actually trailed early in this game, but one play completely swung the momentum in their favor. Brayden Trombley heaving one downfield, a pair of Canes go up for it, and one of them comes down with it! Brandon Potter has a defensive back draped all over him, but he keeps the play alive and Jacob Seaver able to haul it in! And if the catch wasn’t enough, Seaver would sprint the rest of the way down the sideline before diving for the pylon for the touchdown. Hurricanes go on to win it 42-21.

Viewer submitted video time for number two: Springfield was dominant in a rout of Missisquoi on Saturday. Garet Twombley had a day, 96 yards and two touchdowns, but this was the highlight of the afternoon. He leaps, reaches out one hand to make the grab, and somehow holds onto it as he summersaults into the endzone! Cosmos looking to roll into the D3 playoffs in a couple weeks.

But there could only be one choice to top this week’s segment. CVU looking like a force on the gridiron this year after handling Middlebury Saturday. The best play from that game belonged to Alex Provost. Tied at 14, Max Destito firing one into the endzone and ARE YOU KIDDING ME???!?!? Provost reaches behind the back of the Tiger defender to make the grab! Take another look, shades of Tyrone Prothro! The Redhawks staking their claim as the top challenger to Rutland in division one as they move to 5-1 on the year and hold the #2 spot in the playoff rankings, but Provost easily laying claim to the #1 spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

