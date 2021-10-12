Advertisement

Williston woman receives ‘Fantastic Farmer’ award

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agriculture officials have awarded their first Fantastic Farmer award to Cameron Clark, a Williston organic dairy farmer.

Her family has been at it for eight generations and she has zero plans of stopping. “When it comes right down to it, yes, it is absolutely in the blood -- you can’t even explain it,” Clark said.

Riverhill Farms has been in her family since 1835. The dairy now produces milk for Organic Valley with a herd of about 40. “Living up to that legacy, those past generations that worked so hard to keep this place,” Clark said.

She says the Fantastic Farmer award could go to so many farmers across the state and she was humbled to have been chosen. Clark says adaptability and being willing to break from the herd has been key for her. She was the one in charge since the transition to organic in 2012. “In other words, changing the way I do things without fearing what other people will think, basically,” she said.

But other operations continue to adapt. Her mom is boarding horses on her land. And looking ahead to 2022, she’s looking at expanding maple operations from 400 taps to 2000. That’s what she says farmers do -- they find ways to compliment what works.

Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says to win the award, farmers have to be taking a holistic approach. “This fantastic farmer is taking care of the land, taking care of their animals, and continuing to provide food for Vermonters and the United States. So, being a fantastic farmer is working hard, taking care of their land, taking care of their neighbors and we have a wonderful one this year with Cameron Clark,” said Tebbetts.

The award comes with a $5,000 grant from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. Clark is the first recipient of the award and Tebbetts says he hopes it will become an annual award.

