Vermonters cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday afternoon, thousands of runners crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

The journey to get there is long and sometimes difficult, but many find it rewarding. It’s been 910 days since the last in-person running of the Boston Marathon

Kim Lord, who is from South Hero, ran the marathon as a qualifier for the sixth time.

“The course is great and I guess the prestige of it,” Lord said. “You have to qualify for it, so that makes it special as well. You’re surrounded by people who really put in the work to get there.”

Shelburne native, Mark Kanarick, ran the Boston Marathon virtually in 2020. This year, he was there in person

“I got the cool jacket, the medal, that fun stuff,” Kanarick exclaimed from the finish line. He was running for Team End Alz, raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

“When I was running through the hills that lead to heartbreak hill, I was thinking of the families that have loved ones suffering and it truly helped me power through the hills,” Kanarick said.

Although the race was more normal than last year. The Boston Athletic Association had COVID protocols in place like negative tests or proof of vaccines.

“There were definitely less people on the course,” Lord said. “There were definitely less fans as well. the start was very different because it was a rolling start. there was no gun time and nobody starting us.”

Despite the challenges created by COVID, Lord and Kanarick said the atmosphere on Boylston Street is something special.

“It’s just an exciting accomplishment of physical activity that you have to focus on and train for,” Kanarick said. “My family thinks I’m nuts, but they’re proud of me and it feels good.”

“Boston is Boston. I don’t think I can say anything negative,” Lord said. “It was just nice to be back around other runners that have the same goal.”

Both of them expect to make a run at the 2022 marathon, which is expected to be back on Patriots Day.

