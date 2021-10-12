Advertisement

Vermonters cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon

By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday afternoon, thousands of runners crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

The journey to get there is long and sometimes difficult, but many find it rewarding. It’s been 910 days since the last in-person running of the Boston Marathon

Kim Lord, who is from South Hero, ran the marathon as a qualifier for the sixth time.

“The course is great and I guess the prestige of it,” Lord said. “You have to qualify for it, so that makes it special as well. You’re surrounded by people who really put in the work to get there.”

Shelburne native, Mark Kanarick, ran the Boston Marathon virtually in 2020. This year, he was there in person

“I got the cool jacket, the medal, that fun stuff,” Kanarick exclaimed from the finish line. He was running for Team End Alz, raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

“When I was running through the hills that lead to heartbreak hill, I was thinking of the families that have loved ones suffering and it truly helped me power through the hills,” Kanarick said.

Although the race was more normal than last year. The Boston Athletic Association had COVID protocols in place like negative tests or proof of vaccines.

“There were definitely less people on the course,” Lord said. “There were definitely less fans as well. the start was very different because it was a rolling start. there was no gun time and nobody starting us.”

Despite the challenges created by COVID, Lord and Kanarick said the atmosphere on Boylston Street is something special.

“It’s just an exciting accomplishment of physical activity that you have to focus on and train for,” Kanarick said. “My family thinks I’m nuts, but they’re proud of me and it feels good.”

“Boston is Boston. I don’t think I can say anything negative,” Lord said. “It was just nice to be back around other runners that have the same goal.”

Both of them expect to make a run at the 2022 marathon, which is expected to be back on Patriots Day.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JohnGrayson Eckroth
Road rage incident ends with shots fired
A loud boom was heard across the region Sunday morning. The noise was captured on this security...
Loud boom, shaking felt across New Hampshire
The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the...
Vandals send message at Bennington Museum
Reconstruction of Northern Connection's tower on top of Burke Mountain
Company brings better broadband to the Northeast Kingdom

Latest News

Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Sears Lane encampment to be reevaluated
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Sen. Leahy addresses looming decision on debt ceiling
Ben Webb
Vt. man accused of leading police on wild chase involving crashes and robberies
Public schools bus sign
School district cancels class over transportation shortage